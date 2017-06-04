Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com
June 04, 2017 8:48 PM

Looking forward to local summer produce? We checked in with this St. Helena farmer to see how the harvest is

By Delayna Earley

dearley@islandpacket.com

To many, the beginning of the summer season means one thing, a plethora of fresh, local and delicious produce.

We checked in with St. Helena farmer Davey Dempsey, owner of Dempsey Farms, to see how their crops are doing going into the summer harvest.

Dempsey says that, despite an unseasonably warm early spring, his crops are doing really well.

Check out this video of Dempsey talking about when the public can expect the tomatoes to come in.

The farm’s roadside produce stand opened on Friday for the first time this season with ears of corn, okra, zucchini, squash, tomatoes and peppers for sale.

Dempsey gives a breakdown of what summer produce they are growing at the farm and when it should be available in this video.

If you do plan to head out to Dempsey Farms, or any other U-Pick farm, you should heed these tips that Dempsey has to stay cool in the hot Lowcountry summer.

As to how other local farms are doing, we reached out to Barefoot Farms but they were not available to comment on how their crop is doing and Dempsey said that Irving West, the co-owner of Rest Park Farm in Whale Branch, is contemplating not continuing with the farming business after they finish with their current harvest.

