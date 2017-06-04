A couple of boys were playing when one accidentally shot the other with a BB gun

A boy was shot in the abdomen with a BB gun in a Lady’s Island home around 11 a.m. on Friday.
Three boys were at the Lucy Creek Drive home when the trigger was pulled accidentally by another boy, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The injured boy’s older brother scooped the little boy up in his arms, called his mother and then 911.
Beaufort County EMS took the boy to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. The BB gun was submitted into evidence by deputies.
The two younger boys were playing in their mother’s room when one of the boys thought the other might hit him with one of the screwdrivers in his hands, according to the report. The other boy told deputies he picked up a BB gun and accidentally pulled the trigger.
The boys were all small children and family members, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said on Sunday.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
