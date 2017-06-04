Sleeping Grays Hill mother arrested after child was found wandering naked outside

A 28-year-old Grays Hill woman was arrested after her small child was found wandering outside while she was asleep in her car Thursday afternoon.
Ashley Kight faces a felony charge of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. Kight was released Friday afternoon. Online Beaufort County court records do not yet show this charge or bond information related to it.
Kight and a man were both allegedly in “a deep sleep” and snoring when deputies arrived to find the small child naked and wandering around outside of the car after an anonymous tip, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. They were parked at a home on a small street off Bruce K. Smalls Drive not far from the Trask Parkway intersection. The man was not identified in the report.
Allegedly in an attempt to hide a pill from deputies, the mother popped the small white pill in her mouth and swallowed it after a deputy told her to put it down, according to the report. Mother and child were both taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for health assessments.
The child was “bathed, clothed and cared for” by emergency room staff and was placed in emergency protective custody, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
