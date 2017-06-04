Ashley Kight
Ashley Kight Beaufort County Detention Center
Ashley Kight Beaufort County Detention Center

Beaufort News

Sleeping Grays Hill mother arrested after child was found wandering naked outside

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

June 04, 2017 7:17 PM

A 28-year-old Grays Hill woman was arrested after her small child was found wandering outside while she was asleep in her car Thursday afternoon.

Ashley Kight faces a felony charge of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. Kight was released Friday afternoon. Online Beaufort County court records do not yet show this charge or bond information related to it.

Kight and a man were both allegedly in “a deep sleep” and snoring when deputies arrived to find the small child naked and wandering around outside of the car after an anonymous tip, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. They were parked at a home on a small street off Bruce K. Smalls Drive not far from the Trask Parkway intersection. The man was not identified in the report.

Allegedly in an attempt to hide a pill from deputies, the mother popped the small white pill in her mouth and swallowed it after a deputy told her to put it down, according to the report. Mother and child were both taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for health assessments.

The child was “bathed, clothed and cared for” by emergency room staff and was placed in emergency protective custody, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds

Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds 1:03

Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds
What NOT to do when taking family beach photos 0:47

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos
What brought these locals out to donate goods to Harvey victims? 0:53

What brought these locals out to donate goods to Harvey victims?

View More Video