Has our crazy weather this year affected the local crops?

Davey Dempsey, co-owner of Dempsey Farms, gives several tips of how to beat the heat and stay safe if you are planning on heading out to his St. Helena farm to pick your own tomatoes and other vegetables.
Jamonte Simmons was shot and killed two years ago and today would have been his graduation day. His mother, Angel Simmons, chose to honor him by walking during the Ridgeland-Hardeeville High commencement ceremony in his place.
The Friends of Hunting Island group brought around 100 volunteers to the state park Wednesday and Thursday to work on the area around the lighthouse. The volunteers successfully built around 365 picnic tables and painted the historically accurate lighthouse fence all in two days.