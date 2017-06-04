Bluffton woman faces several drug charges after Beaufort traffic stop

A 28-year-old Bluffton woman faces multiple drug charges after a Trask Parkway traffic stop Thursday morning.
Sarah Buckley was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in addition to three misdemeanor drug possession offenses in connection with the traffic stop, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. She was arrested late Thursday morning and remained incarcerated on Sunday with bond set at $45,165.
Buckley was one of three backseat passengers when the driver of the vehicle allegedly ran a stop sign when turning onto Trask Parkway from Roseida Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. When a deputy pulled the vehicle over at the Howard Johnson on Trask Parkway and smelled marijuana, a Beaufort Police Department officer allegedly found an assortment of illegal substances in the pocket of Buckley’s dress, including crack, cocaine and various pills.
A pistol and two bags of marijuana were also found inside the car, according to the report. A used needle and a spoon with “an unknown substance” were found in Buckley’s purse.
The driver was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant, one of the passengers was issued a citation for simple possession of marijuana and the remaining passenger faced no charges, according to the report.
