Ridgeland mother accepts diploma for her murdered son at graduation

More Videos 1:03 Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds Pause 0:51 Bluffton man helps Harvey victims one bowl of cheesy mac at a time 1:46 Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:48 Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 0:33 Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:53 Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:52 Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies 0:51 Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:33 There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 2:55 Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ridgeland-Hardeeville mother walks for her deceased son on his graduation day Jamonte Simmons was shot and killed two years ago and today would have been his graduation day. His mother, Angel Simmons, chose to honor him by walking during the Ridgeland-Hardeeville High commencement ceremony in his place. Jamonte Simmons was shot and killed two years ago and today would have been his graduation day. His mother, Angel Simmons, chose to honor him by walking during the Ridgeland-Hardeeville High commencement ceremony in his place. Delayna Earley Staff video

Jamonte Simmons was shot and killed two years ago and today would have been his graduation day. His mother, Angel Simmons, chose to honor him by walking during the Ridgeland-Hardeeville High commencement ceremony in his place. Delayna Earley Staff video