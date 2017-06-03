Lady’s Island crash involving semi-truck sends one to hospital

A crash at the intersection of Lady’s Island Dr. and Sea Island Pkwy. blocked multiple lanes of both highways Saturday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The three-vehicle collision involved two cars and a semi-truck, said BCSO Capt. Bob Bromage.
One person was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with injuries, he said.
The crash briefly shut down the section of Hwy. 21 as well as southbound lanes of Lady’s Island Dr.
All lanes were cleared by 1:40 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
