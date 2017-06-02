Paul Erickson
Paul Erickson

Beaufort News

Her teenage son was murdered in Ridgeland. Now she’ll walk in his place at graduation

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

June 02, 2017 3:51 PM

Jamonte “Monte” Markal Simmons would have graduated from Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School on Friday night, but he was shot and killed in November 2015.

Now his mother, Angel Simmons, will walk in her son’s honor and don the cap and gown meant for him.

“It was just something I thought of just to keep my son’s memory alive,” Simmons told WJCL. “That’s all I really want to do. Don’t forget him. He didn’t get to go to senior prom, didn’t get to do anything.”

Simmons died five days after his 18th birthday after a fight over a four-wheeler in a wooded area next to his family’s Ridgeland home, The Island Packet reported at the time.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos 0:47

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos
What brought these locals out to donate goods to Harvey victims? 0:53

What brought these locals out to donate goods to Harvey victims?
'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston 1:02

'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston

View More Video