Still have Hurricane Matthew damage? Beaufort County wants to know, so expect a call

Beaufort County will be conducting a telephone survey next week of individuals who contacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Hurricane Matthew.
The survey will be used to determine any unmet needs stemming from the storm damage, according to a county news release.
The number that will appear on phones with caller identification will be 843-255-1000.
The survey calls will be conducted as on the following date and times:
▪ June 8, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
▪ June 9, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
▪ June 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents still in need of assistance should accept the automated call and respond to the survey accordingly, according to the release.
Questions should be directed to the Palmetto Disaster Recovery Office at 888-860-7137.
Comments