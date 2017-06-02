Three Burton car crashes keep Burton firefighters busy

Three car crashes hours apart keep Burton firefighters busy Friday.
In the first, three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Friday. The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. at the foot of the Broad River Bridge and involved a single vehicle, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle lying on its roof. The female driver was helped out of the vehicle by a bystander and taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The second crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Boundary Street and Broad River Boulevard and involved a passenger vehicle and a passenger van, the release said.
Two occupants were assisted by firefighters and were also taken to the hosptal with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash caused minor delays on Boundary Street as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.
The third accident was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on Trask Parkway at the intersection of Salt Creek Drive West.
Firefighters arrived to find two vehicles - a passenger vehicle and a Jeep - had rolled over.
Burton firefighters assisted both drivers, who were wearing seatbelts, with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
This wreck caused significant traffic delays on Trask Parkway for approximately 30 minutes while emergency crews assisted the drivers and removed roadway hazards.
The Burton Fire District has responded to 143 motor vehicle accident so far in 2017.
Caitlin Turner
