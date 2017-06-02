‘This is paradise’: Hunting Island opens under ‘liquid sunshine’

Every so often the past eight months, Richard Guffey and fiancee Pat Doller drove to the entrance to Hunting Island State Park just to look.
The Lady’s Island residents visited Hunting Island several times a week before Hurricane Matthew. After the storm, they continued to come back, hoping they might happen upon a special occasion and be waved past the guardhouse.
But each time the orange blockades greeted them.
They returned Friday to visit as the park opened for the first time since Matthew. Despite the rain, and many swampy areas remaining off limits, visitors just wanted to walk inside the gate.
“She comes out and walks the beach and all is right with the world,” Guffey said as he watched Doller on North Beach near the lighthouse. He shrugged off the overcast conditions and sprinkle of rain as “liquid sunshine.”
The beaches and lighthouse were open to visitors. Heavy rains the final week of May kept the park from opening in time for the Memorial Day weekend, and parts of the park remain underwater and cordoned off by yellow caution tape.
The rain picked up Friday morning and the handful of people walking the beach headed for cover.
Josh Van Rossem, 15, tied his orange hammock to the picnic shelter to avoid the rain and wait for his parents to return from a walk. The family is vacationing on St. Helena from their home in Atlanta and have visited Hunting Island in past years.
They like to climb the trees littering the beach, Van Rossem said.
State Rep. Shannon Erickson was one of the few out early Friday morning. She watched volunteers find the 25th sea turtle nest of the season and saw a family swimming in the ocean, despite the weather.
“Just letting people in to be able to see it makes them feel a lot better,” Erickson said.
The park has a different look with dunes and pine trees erased by the hurricane. Many more pine trees killed by saltwater will eventually be removed.
A planned beach renourishment is funded and scheduled for the winter, Erickson said, and there will be talks about where to build new cabins in the middle of the island.
Traffic had picked up at the gate by late morning Friday as rain continued to fall. Park manager Daniel Gambrell said he expected heavier traffic as weather improved in the afternoon and weekend.
Guffey bemoaned the loss of an osprey nest he had seen for years in a tree along the beach.
He said he and Doller tried every beach around, but that Hunting Island is unique.
“To us, this is paradise,” he said.
