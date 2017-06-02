Pamela Darden
Beaufort News

June 02, 2017

Battery Creek graduation remembers former Teacher of the Year, school’s gym will host funeral

By Graham Cawthon

Battery Creek High School’s graduation opened Thursday with a somber moment acknowledging a faculty member who should have been in attendance.

Pamela Darden died Monday at Nash Hospital in Rocky Mount, NC. According to Beaufort County Schools Spokesperson Jim Foster, Darden, 55, served as the school’s media assistant for several years and died after a brief illness. She was recognized in 2015 as one of the school’s teachers of the year.

Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Battery Creek High’s gym, with burial following Monday at 2 p.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.

