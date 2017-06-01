Can you tie a bowtie? Watch as these Beaufort kids try to!

Watch as these Scout Southern Market employees attempt to tie a bowtie in advance of the Bowties and Beer event at the store on Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Beaufort.
Delayna Earley Staff video
Heading to Hunting Island this summer? Here's what to expect.

Beaufort News

Heading to Hunting Island this summer? Here's what to expect.

Hunting Island State Park reopens on Friday for the first time since Hurricane Matthew made landfall in October. The reopening was set for Memorial Day weekend, but severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall tore through the Lowcountry, causing another week's delay. Here's what you'll see as you make your way into the state park, and what the view looks like from the top of the lighthouse.

Editor's Choice Videos