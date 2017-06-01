Working the day away: Friends of Hunting Island volunteers build more than 300 picnic tables, paint lighthouse fence in 2 days
The Friends of Hunting Island group brought around 100 volunteers to the state park Wednesday and Thursday to work on the area around the lighthouse. The volunteers successfully built around 365 picnic tables and painted the historically accurate lighthouse fence all in two days.
90-year-old, legally blind Bessie Butler, a member of the Gullah Geechee Ring Shouters, performs at the 31st annual Gullah Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort.
Hunting Island State Park reopens on Friday for the first time since Hurricane Matthew made landfall in October. The reopening was set for Memorial Day weekend, but severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall tore through the Lowcountry, causing another week's delay. Here's what you'll see as you make your way into the state park, and what the view looks like from the top of the lighthouse.
Volunteers with Hilton Head Island Sea Turtle Protection Project found a disoriented sea turtle on Tuesday morning, past the dunes and walking in the wrong direction on Hilton Head Island. With the help of lifeguards with Hilton Head Island Shore and Beach Services, the group eventually got the 400-pound turtle back into the ocean.