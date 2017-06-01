Why do Hunting Island beaches now look like the Caribbean?

The landscape of Hunting Island beaches have changed dramatically since Hurricane Matthew hit in October. Here's what local volunteers and staff members think about the island's new look.
Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com
Hunting Island State Park reopens on Friday for the first time since Hurricane Matthew made landfall in October. The reopening was set for Memorial Day weekend, but severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall tore through the Lowcountry, causing another week's delay. Here's what you'll see as you make your way into the state park, and what the view looks like from the top of the lighthouse.

