Sexual assault charge against Port Royal man dismissed

Charges against a 20-year-old Port Royal man — including the sexual assault of a child — were dropped Wednesday, according to Beaufort County Court documents.
Wyatt Glass was arrested on April 6, 2017, by Port Royal Police Department on charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 11 years old and second degree domestic violence, according to online court documents.
All charges against Glass were dismissed on Wednesday because “the victim is uncooperative and there is not enough evidence to prove the offense beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to the warrant dismissal.
A March 24 police report included an interview with the child’s mother, who said she had a conversation with the child that led her to believe the child had been abused.
According to the same report, Glass told police he was innocent and that the child’s mother was “trying to get him in trouble with law enforcement.”
This story will be updated.
