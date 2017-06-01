Heading to Hunting Island this summer? Here's what to expect.

Hunting Island State Park reopens on Friday for the first time since Hurricane Matthew made landfall in October. The reopening was set for Memorial Day weekend, but severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall tore through the Lowcountry, causing another week's delay. Here's what you'll see as you make your way into the state park, and what the view looks like from the top of the lighthouse.