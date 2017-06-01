An alligator being force-fed beer was a new one for DNR, but ticketing gator molesters isn’t

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:18 Surveillance video shows multiple Beaufort burglars in attempted gun store break in Pause 1:34 Why was Harriet Tubman so important to the Reconstruction? 0:50 Gullah food and Southern food, what's the difference? 0:54 Legally blind 90-year-old performs at Gullah Festival 0:45 These Whale Branch seniors just graduated, but now what? 1:06 Volunteers and staff members said Hunting Island beaches look more like the Caribbean now. Here's why. 0:31 How has Beaufort County grown since 2015? 1:36 Should you panic over canine influenza? 1:12 Heading to Hunting Island this summer? Here's what to expect. 1:18 A prayer answered: George Miller on his involvement with American Legion baseball Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources investigated after a group of Beaufort teenagers abused a baby alligator by pouring beer down its throat and smoke in its face after imagery from the incident was posted on Snapchat. At least two teenage boys were charged.

