A prayer answered: George Miller on his involvement with American Legion baseball

90-year-old, legally blind Bessie Butler, a member of the Gullah Geechee Ring Shouters, performs at the 31st annual Gullah Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort.
Volunteers with Hilton Head Island Sea Turtle Protection Project found a disoriented sea turtle on Tuesday morning, past the dunes and walking in the wrong direction on Hilton Head Island. With the help of lifeguards with Hilton Head Island Shore and Beach Services, the group eventually got the 400-pound turtle back into the ocean.
