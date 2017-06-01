More than baseball: A longtime Beaufort County volunteer will be honored for a life of service

George Miller’s words caught in his throat and tears wet his checks and the retired Marine cried, though briefly, over an answered prayer.
Miller had taken shrapnel to the shoulder in Vietnam. He’d and waited out a typhoon in the Philippines in the bamboo huts of locals who welcomed the Marines. And, two years ago, he’d survived a heart attack.
But the tears this week fell for a different memory.
The longtime Port Royal resident had asked God for another opportunity to serve as he approached retirement from civil service years ago. And then there was a phone call.
American Legion Post 9 in northern Beaufort County needed an athletic officer and someone to run its baseball program. Miller was already active with the post and played baseball and softball in the Marine Corps and later coached his son’s youth baseball team on Parris Island.
“The Lord just kind of provides if you’re willing,” Miller said.
He stepped into the new role. The 20-year journey included many names Miller remembered this week as he read the banners hanging at Beaufort High School baseball field bearing the rosters of each Legion team, called the Beaufort Ospreys.
Miller will be honored Sunday during a ceremony involving former players and coaches, followed by an Ospreys alumni game.
“He’s a community hero and community champion,” said Benji Gecy, who coached the Ospreys from 2004 until 2006 and played American Legion in the early 1990s. “... When you think about George Miller and look at the values of American Legion, they just match so well together.”
The man is motoring toward his 81st birthday in December. He doesn’t accompany the Legion teams on the road anymore, not since the post in southern Beaufort County stopped fielding a team.
Open-heart surgery in 2015 was enough to press pause. With Miller off his feet and no one to recruit a coach or players, the Ospreys didn’t field a team.
It was a tenuous time for all legion baseball in the area.
Travel baseball teams — playing a hypercompetitive circuit aimed at showcasing high school talent for college recruiters — competed with the more laid-back legion program for players.
Several posts in the Charleston area and one in southern Beaufort County no longer field teams. Beaufort was the only team in the Lowcountry area league one season and was forced to travel to the Midlands and Upstate for games.
Costs ballooned with the rented buses and fuel.
But Miller mended and the Ospreys received a a boost of energy from Bob Shields, who helped raise money and this week took over Miller’s title as athletic director for Post 9.
Not that Miller will slide out of the picture.
“George is not the type of guy who is going to step aside,” Shields said.
Nor is American Legion his only time commitment.
About once a month, he and a few others load up Miller’s Ford cargo van with supplies and dive to the Veterans Victory House, a 220-bed nursing facility in Walterboro.
Miller has also spearheaded a golf tournament for 17 years that raises between $10,000 and $12,000 each year for the baseball programs, a college scholarship fund and to send students to Palmetto Boys State and Girls State.
In addition to being recognized Sunday for his contributions to American Legion, Miller will presented a resolution passed by state senators in May recognizing his military and civil service.
After high school, Miller was drafted and thought he would spend only his required two years as a U.S. Marine before moving on. But he embraced the escape from the Indiana farmland where he grew up as one of 12 children and the son of a factory worker.
“I got in there and got to traveling and got to playing ball in the Marine Corps and said ‘This is a pretty good deal,’” Miller said.
The Marines took him to California, Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and Okinawa.
Miller operated heavy equipment and helped build hospitals, schools, bridges and air strips. He emerged from Marine Corps engineer school as a first sergeant.
His decorations include a Purple Heart for the shrapnel that slipped under his flight jacket in Vietnam. Miller doesn’t like to talk about it, he said, because others suffered worse.
After 20 years of active duty and three years as a reserve, Miller retired to a second career in civil service, working as a mason on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
In his role with American Legion, Miller helped organize the schedule and find coaches and encourage players. He often ran interference between coaches and parents who thought their sons weren’t receiving enough playing time.
Miller studied the list of names on the outfield fence this week and recounted the stories of scholarships earned and those who returned to Beaufort to coach the Ospreys and start families and businesses.
He likened the molding of men in the baseball program to the recruits he saw come through Parris Island. They arrive raw and unprepared but leave boot camp on a bus ready to serve.
“You know you did your job, “ Miller said. “It’s a pleasure.”
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
American Legion Alumni Game
What: Ceremony honoring George Miller, cookout and baseball game featuring Beaufort American Legion alumni.
Where: Beaufort High School baseball field.
When: Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Cost: Free.
