More than baseball: A longtime Beaufort County volunteer will be honored for a life of service

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Why was Harriet Tubman so important to the Reconstruction? Pause 0:50 Gullah food and Southern food, what's the difference? 0:54 Legally blind 90-year-old performs at Gullah Festival 0:45 These Whale Branch seniors just graduated, but now what? 1:18 A prayer answered: George Miller on his involvement with American Legion baseball 0:28 We don't need a party place, this is a quiet neighborhood 0:24 The sights and sounds of Tybee Island’s Lighthouse keeper 0:42 Hilton Head volunteers work to get 400-pound sea turtle back into the ocean 1:31 Marine rifle detail appearance at Beaufort Memorial Day Ceremony 1:33 Sights and sounds from the Beaufort Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Retired Beaufort American Legion Post 9 athletic director George Miller describes how his involvement with the post's Ospreys baseball team was an answer to his retirement prayer. Jay Karr Staff video

Retired Beaufort American Legion Post 9 athletic director George Miller describes how his involvement with the post's Ospreys baseball team was an answer to his retirement prayer. Jay Karr Staff video