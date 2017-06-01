Beaufort News

June 01, 2017 9:37 AM

Beaufort County Treasurer’s offices to close Tuesday for staff training

Staff reports

The Beaufort County Treasurer’s offices in Bluffton and Beaufort will be closed on Tuesday for staff training.

The offices will reopen for normal business hours on at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Beaufort County news release.

