Beaufort Police Department

June 01, 2017 8:49 AM

Have you seen this Beaufort gun store burglary suspect?

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

Beaufort Police are attempting to identify a person accused of smashing a gun store window, setting off the alarm and running away.

The attempted burglary happened May 24 at Shepherd Tactical gun store on Burton Hill Road in Beaufort, according to a Facebook post made by the police department.

According to a post made on the Shepherd Tactical Facebook page, the suspect, wearing a dark Hilton Head Island sweatshirt and a camouflage face mask, worked with another suspect. Both appeared to have been dropped off by a white sedan.

Anyone with information about the suspect may contact Investigator Raley at 843-322-7914 or send the department a message on Facebook. Tips can remain anonymous.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

