Ridgeland woman identified as victim in single-vehicle Jasper County crash Wednesday

An 82-year-old Ridgeland woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal single-car crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Carolyn Hilderbran died when the 2000 Chevy Blazer she was driving ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guard rail and overturned against a utility pole around 11:45 a.m. on West Frontage Road, according to Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls III
The wreck involved only the northbound Chevrolet, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Hilderbran was wearing a seat belt but died from injuries sustained during the crash, he said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments