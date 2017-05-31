Law enforcement: More of us mean fewer DUI arrests over the Memorial Day holiday

The first weekend of summer and the beginning of tourism season saw a higher law enforcement presence in Beaufort County as officials worked to keep drunken drivers and intoxicated residents off the streets.
South Carolina Highway Patrol had the highest number of DUI arrests in Beaufort County over Memorial Day weekend this year. The Highway Patrol’s “core function” is enforcing traffic and motor vehicle laws while other law enforcement agencies will have other focuses, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said on Wednesday. That could contribute to Highway Patrol’s higher DUI count.
“We step up our efforts, particularly on holiday weekends,” Southern said. The Highway Patrol uses statistical data to help identify areas where there have been crashes in the past — especially ones involving intoxication — and “focus attention there,” he said.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported no DUI charges in the county over the holiday weekend, but did issue five charges for public disorderly conduct on Hilton Head Island.
“There was a large (law enforcement) presence on the road,” Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. “The Highway Patrol was out there as well. People are aware there’s an increased presence on a holiday weekend and may have wanted to stay off the road.”
DUI, public intoxication charges by the numbers from Friday through Monday
▪ The S.C. Highway Patrol reported five DUI arrests in Beaufort County and no public intoxication charges.
▪ The Beaufort Police Department reported one DUI arrest and no public drunkenness charges.
▪ The Port Royal Police Department reported one DUI arrest and two public drunkenness arrests.
▪ The Bluffton Police Department reported four DUI arrests and two open container charges.
▪ The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported no DUI arrests and five public disorderly conduct charges filed. All five happened on Hilton Head Island.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments