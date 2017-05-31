Here’s how to support the Special Olympics and get a free chicken sandwich

The Beaufort Police Department and Chick-fil-A on Boundary Street are uniting to raise funds to donate to Special Olympics South Carolina this June.
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 9 at Chick-fil-A, officers will be selling the 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics t-shirts for $20, according to a police news release. The shirts will come with a free Chick-fil-A sandwich coupon, or folks can donate any amount of money without buying a shirt.
There are over 25,500 Special Olympics athletes in South Carolina who participate in the 26 different sports at the games, according to the release.
For more information, contact Sue Maner at smaner@so-sc.org.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
