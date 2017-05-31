Beaufort County may owe you money. Read this to find out how to claim it

The Beaufort County and S.C. treasurers offices are hosting the county’s first unclaimed property event.
This event allows county residents to claim their previously unclaimed property, such as undeposited checks, according to a news release from the county treasurer.
“There are funds being held by the State for individuals who may not be aware that they have money out there,” Treasurer Maria Walls said Tuesday in a statement. “This is a great way to inform residents about such funds and how to claim them.”
The unclaimed property event will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the Bluffton Branch Library, 120 Palmetto Way, Bluffton, according to the release
Attendees must schedule an appointment prior by contacting county treasurer’s office online at www.beaufortcountytreasurer.com/contact or by phone at 843-255-2600.
Residents can search the unclaimed funds listed on the state treasurer’s website at www.treasurer.sc.gov/unclaimed-property.
Additional information can be found BeaufortCountyTreasurer.com.
