Deputy says ‘thanks but no thanks’ to tipsy volunteer road worker on Lady’s Island

By Joan McDonough

May 30, 2017 4:21 PM

A Lady’s Island man who apparently had too much to drink tried to lend a late-night hand at a road construction project by straightening traffic barrels early Sunday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

A deputy found the man moving the safety barrels at the intersection of Sams Point Road and Holly Hall Road around 2 a.m., according to the report. He told the deputy he was just “putting them back” after he found them knocked over.

The man said he took a walk to clear his head after drinking at a neighbor’s house and arguing with his wife, according to the report. When he spotted the barrels in the road, he decided to put them back in line.

The deputy helped, too, straightening other barrels that appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

But the man got a warning from the deputy about the dangers of being on the road while intoxicated.

The deputy then he drove the man home to his wife, who assured the deputy their argument was minor. She promised she would talk to her husband about the incident when he awoke the next morning.

