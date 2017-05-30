Toddler golf cart driver injures St. Helena park visitor on Saturday

A woman visiting Fort Fremont Historical Park and Beach on St. Helena Island on Saturday afternoon was injured when a toddler left in a golf cart inadvertently hit the gas and ran into her, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman was seated in a beach chair and she said she saw the two year old sitting in the golf cart around 3 p.m., according to the report. The child allegedly stepped on the gas pedal and ran into the the woman from behind. The cart “came to a stop on her left shoulder and neck,” The woman had several wounds to her right leg and was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to the report.
The child’s father gave the woman his name and contact information after other park visitors freed her from the golf cart, according to the report. The report did not say whether the toddler was a boy or a girl.
No charges were filed.
Joan McDonough
