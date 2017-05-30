This marijuana weighing more than 12 pounds, was discovered in a Coosawhatchie-bound package intercepted by Jasper County Sheriff’s investigators.
Beaufort News

May 30, 2017 12:25 PM

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office intercepts package with 12.5 lbs of marijuana inside

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

Investigators of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office were able to intercept a package containing 12.5 pounds of marijuana on Thursday after tips from the public.

According to a post made on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, investigators received information that a shipment of narcotics was being delivered to a residence in the Point South and Coosawhatchie area.

Deputies were able to get the large box sent from California before it reached its intended destination.

“This is a large quantity of drugs that will never have the chance to get in the hands of our kids and hurt our young people,” the post said.

According to a Jasper County Sun Times news report, Sheriff Chris Malphrus said there are people of interest in the case. No information on arrests has yet been released.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

