Beaufort County man dies in weekend crash on SC 125 in Barnwell County

A 57-year-old Beaufort County man died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash on S.C. 125 in Barnwell County.
The Barnwell County coroner said Gary James Murphy of Eagle Ridge Road in Burton died after his car struck a tree shortly before 11 a.m., local news site WRDW reported.
Murphy and a passenger were heading north near the Savannah River Site when Murphy veered off the road to the right, over-corrected to the left and lost control of his 2010 Toyota Scion, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones. Both were wearing seat belts.
The passenger, a 40-year-old woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, Jones said.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Barnwell County Coroner's Office are investigating the crash.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments