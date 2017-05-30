Woody Collins knew William North for years. He walked the shrimp docks in Port Royal on Wednesday recalling the man the Lowcountry came to know as "Captain Billy." Ashley Jean Reese Staff video
Woody Collins knew William North for years. He walked the shrimp docks in Port Royal on Wednesday recalling the man the Lowcountry came to know as "Captain Billy." Ashley Jean Reese Staff video

May 30, 2017 10:25 AM

Did you know Beaufort’s ‘Captain Billy’ North? A memorial Mass will honor him Wednesday

Captain Billy’s Lowcountry life on the water will be remembered in Beaufort on Wednesday.

A memorial Mass for William North will be held at noon at St. Peter’s Catholic Church chapel on Carteret Street. North, known as Captain Billy, was a Beaufort native and longtime charter and commercial fishing boat captain.

He died in Georgia on April 17 at age 70.

 

