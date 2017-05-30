Did you know Beaufort’s ‘Captain Billy’ North? A memorial Mass will honor him Wednesday

Captain Billy’s Lowcountry life on the water will be remembered in Beaufort on Wednesday.
A memorial Mass for William North will be held at noon at St. Peter’s Catholic Church chapel on Carteret Street. North, known as Captain Billy, was a Beaufort native and longtime charter and commercial fishing boat captain.
He died in Georgia on April 17 at age 70.
Special reportVanishing nets: Area shrimpers sail on despite rising costs, threats from imported seafood
Sept. 25, 2015 No one would have predicted the demise of the Lowcountry's most iconic industry just a few decades ago. The problem isn't that there are fewer shrimp off the SC coast. And it isn't that demand for shrimp is down. Rather, rising local prices and competition from foreign sources are driving local shrimpers out of the business. | READ
Comments