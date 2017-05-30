Beaufort group to remember Emanuel AME victims, stoke community conversation

The United Interfaith Community Coalition in Beaufort will host two events in June to remember the Emanuel AME Church shooting victims and to commemorate Juneteenth, a celebration marking the end of slavery, according to a news release.
A candlelight vigil will be held at Grace Chapel AME Church at its new location at 10 Holly Hall Road on Lady’s Island at 6 p.m. June 16. The service will remember the nine Emanuel victims “and all who have died unjustly” and will include preaching, with a meal to follow. The nine were killed by gunman Dylann Roof.
Another event is planned from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. June 17 at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 157 Lady’s Island Drive. The “Celebration of Spiritual Reconstruction” will include Penn Center director Rodell Lawrence, Beaufort County School District guidance director Geraldine Henderson and recent Beaufort High School graduate Christina Dore.
The event’s theme will be “Telling the Truth: the joys, challenges, fears and hopes of living in Beaufort County in 2017,” and will include lunch, guest speakers, music and open conversation, the release said.
