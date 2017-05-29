Sights and sounds from the Beaufort Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

1:07 Which beaches do the locals prefer? Pause

0:54 Active duty Marine on why he chose to memorialize WW I on his rib tattoo

0:40 Possible abuse of baby alligator caught on Snapchat, SCDNR investigates

1:34 Why was Harriet Tubman so important to the Reconstruction?

0:32 This resident is keeping her fingers crossed with announcement of Margaritaville

1:01 An aerial tour of Hunting Island

1:25 What do you love about The Sands?

0:58 'I really love your sleeve': How to initiate a discussion about tattoos

1:57 Want a new home in paradise? Lowcountry's first Margaritaville retirement community may be for you