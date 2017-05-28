The 5 best things about The Sands

Summer is kicking off, school is almost out and The Sands in Port Royal is alive.
Locals love The Sands because it’s close, it’s not too crowded, and you can park right on the beach. Beach goers, fishing enthusiasts and boaters can come together at this free public beach located at the southern end of Port Royal. There’s no need to pay for parking, and you can even park right on the beach. In addition to the beach, The Sands has a boat landing, a boardwalk and an observation deck for everyone to enjoy.
On Sunday, locals and visitors shared some of their favorite things about The Sands, what drew them there and what keeps them coming back.
1. The observation deck
The lookout spot is a great favorite, providing beautiful views out toward Parris and Lady’s islands where Battery Creek meets the Beaufort River. A walk along the boardwalk from the boat landing area will bring you right to the base of the observation deck. A quick climb later, and you’ll see for miles around in all directions.
2. Dogs are allowed
The pup-friendly aspect is a draw for many pet owners in Beaufort County. Dogs have to be on leashes but are welcome year-round from dawn to dusk. Dogs are also allowed on the Hunting Island State Park beach year-round, but not on most Hilton Head Island beaches during certain hours.
3. The wildlife
Fishing and crabbing are fun pastimes at the beach and along the boardwalk. Kids can watch tiny crabs scurry along the ground, birds grace the wetlands just inland and all manner of salt water marine life are below the surface of the water. Just look out for those razor-sharp oyster shells!
4. Not too far
For northern Beaufort County residents or vacationers, The Sands is quite a bit closer than Hilton Head Island beaches, no matter where you’re coming from in the northern half of the county. If you’re coming from the very northern corner of Beaufort County, this Port Royal beach is also a bit closer than heading out to Hunting Island State Park.
5. It’s serving as a decent substitute for Hunting Island
Everyone misses Hunting Island beaches while the park is healing after Hurricane Matthew and other recent storms and flooding. So far, the feedback on the beach has been positive: The Sands is another close spot to soak up the sun that isn’t packed to an uncomfortable level with beach towels and umbrellas.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
