Friday morning Burton crash sends 3 to the hospital

An early Friday morning two-vehicle crash in Burton sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
Two SUVs collided at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road around 1 a.m., according to the release. Both vehicles were “heavily damaged” and one looked like it might have rolled over.
Both drivers as well as the passenger in one of the vehicles were injured, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern on Sunday afternoon. They were all transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to the release.
An SUV carrying a 29-year-old Beaufort man and a 28-year-old St. Helena Island man was traveling south on Trask Parkway when the other vehicle, driven by an 84-year-old Beaufort man, attempted a left turn from the northbound lanes of Trask Parkway onto Laurel Bay Road, Southern said. The elderly man’s vehicle was hit by the younger men’s vehicle in the southbound lanes.
The elderly man’s injuries were listed as “incapacitating” by Highway Patrol and “critical” by the fire district. According to the fire district, the man was not wearing a seat belt.
The other driver suffered “non-incapacitating” injuries and the passenger had possible injuries, Southern said. The fire district listed their injuries as “potentially serious.”
No charges or citations have been filed in relation to the crash, Southern said.
The intersection was blocked for over an hour after the crash.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments