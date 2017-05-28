90-year-old woman performs at Gullah Festival

90-year-old, legally blind Bessie Butler, a member of the Gullah Geechee Ring Shouters, performs at the 31st annual Gullah Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort.
Delayna Earley Staff video
David Lauderdale

How to give a Gullah greeting

With the Original Gullah Festival this weekend in Beaufort, we asked Hilton Head native islander Emory Campbell, author of "Gullah Cultural Legacies", to teach us how to give a greeting in the Gullah language.

