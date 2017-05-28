Gullah food and Southern food, what's the difference?

Ronald Daise, a Gullah culture preservationist, explains how Gullah food influenced Southern food.
Delayna Earley Staff video
How to give a Gullah greeting

David Lauderdale

How to give a Gullah greeting

With the Original Gullah Festival this weekend in Beaufort, we asked Hilton Head native islander Emory Campbell, author of "Gullah Cultural Legacies", to teach us how to give a greeting in the Gullah language.

Editor's Choice Videos