'Your picture will hang in the hall:' First graduating class of John Paul II

90-year-old, legally blind Bessie Butler, a member of the Gullah Geechee Ring Shouters, performs at the 31st annual Gullah Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating a the possibility that a group of Beaufort teenagers abused a baby alligator by pour beer down its throat and smoke in its face after a video of the incident was posted on Snapchat.
When Beaufort Marine Chris Macko was looking for his next tattoo, he ended up having a rendering done of the World War I Battle of Bellau Wood, in which the U.S. Marines figured prominently and earned the nickname "devil dogs." Here, he talks about what prompted his decision.
With the Original Gullah Festival this weekend in Beaufort, we asked Hilton Head native islander Emory Campbell, author of "Gullah Cultural Legacies", to teach us how to give a greeting in the Gullah language.