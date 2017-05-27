Here’s who had the best grades in Beaufort County’s class of 2017

The Beaufort County School District’s 1,288 graduates earned a record $38.3 million in college scholarships and received acceptance letters from more than 100 colleges and universities across the country, according to a news release.
“This record-breaking total reflects so much dedication and hard work, not only from our graduates but also from their families,” Superintendent Jeff Moss said in the release. “Their teachers and administrators and school staff can be justifiably proud, too.”
All six graduation ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m. in each school’s football stadium, weather permitting.
Friday, May 26 —Whale Branch Early College High
▪ 125 graduates
▪ $5,248,000 in scholarships
▪ Class valedictorian: Briona Millidge
▪ Salutatorian: Thomas Felver
Tuesday, May 30 — Hilton Head Island High
▪ 276 graduates
▪ $8,527,975 in scholarships
▪ Class valedictorian: Phillip Evans
▪ Salutatorian: Madeline Prince
Wednesday, May 31 — Bluffton High
▪ 322 graduates
▪ $7,699,259 in scholarships
▪ Class valedictorian: Meleena Lin
▪ Salutatorian: Virginia Scott
Thursday, June 1 — Battery Creek High
▪ 183 graduates
▪ $5,356,534 in scholarships
▪ Class valedictorian: Jonathon Paul Buck
▪ Salutatorian:Clarissa Renota Reyes
Friday, June 2 — Beaufort High
▪ 282 graduates
▪ $8,303,034 in scholarships
▪ The class valedictorian and salutatorian have not yet been determined.
Saturday, June 3 — May River High
▪ 100 graduates
▪ $3,162,924 in scholarships
▪ Class valedictorian: Jurnee Jones-Holcombe
▪ Salutatorian: Cheyanne Ward
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Comments