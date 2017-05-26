Beaufort County School District’s Class of 2017 earned many awards, but not this one

Beaufort County School District’s Class of 2017 has earned many awards and honors over the years, but one that all 1,288 soon-to-be graduates missed out on is a perfect 12-year attendance record, according to a S.C. Department of Education news release.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will recognize 58 South Carolina public school students this year with a letter and special certificate.
“To graduate without missing a single day of class in your 12-year academic career is a unique accomplishment that is the culmination of hard work and determination,” Spearman said in the release. “I know these students are well prepared for the next step after high school and I congratulate them, their parents and their teachers on this achievement.”
This is at least the second year no Beaufort County School district students earned the award.
Twenty-three school districts out of 81 had at least one student earn the perfect-attendance distinction this year. Aiken County Public School District had the most, with nine students.
Kelly Meyerhofer
