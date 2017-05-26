How Beaufort plans to spend your money: 4 things to know about the proposed budget

An expanded fire department, ongoing efforts to grow jobs and buying new vehicles are among the areas Beaufort expects to spend money during the next year.
The city will vote to approve a $21.2 million budget in June. That’s up about 6.5 percent over the previous year.
A public hearing and first vote on the new budget is scheduled June 13. The budget will come back before City Council for final approval June 27.
The proposed budget includes:
Your taxes won’t go up
In recent years, the city has floated the prospect of a vehicle fee or public safety fee. Last year, it was a proposed $60 charge to property owners for each real estate parcel to raise an estimated $330,000 for police, fire and public works equipment.
But there was no similar proposal this year. The city estimates it will bring in 7.79 percent more revenue during the next year.
“We have a lot of things going on, but we did not have to increase the tax rate,” city manager Bill Prokop said.
Some new hires
The Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department plans to add seven full-time employees and six part-timers to staff a new fire station planned on Robert Smalls Parkway in 2018.
Other requested new jobs in the budget are an operations manager for public works, an evidence property control position for police and a support position in the finance department.
Beaufort also recently promoted two employees to new positions whose salaries are included in the next budget— Linda Roper to director of downtown operations and community services and Neal Pugliese to director of public projects and facilities.
Standing behind startup initiatives
Beaufort has committed to two initiatives in an attempt to add new businesses and higher paying jobs.
More than $150,000 from the city’s primary operating fund will be transferred to its redevelopment fund, which draws most of its money from parking revenue.
About $150,000 from the redevelopment fund would go to the Beaufort Digital Corridor, an initative based in a city-owned building to attract small technology companies and startups. Of that, $100,000 would be repaid.
Another $15,000 will go to operating a Beaufort office of the Don Ryan Center for Innovation, a Bluffton-based iniative which now serves prospective entrepreneurs in northern Beaufort County via an office in City Hall.
The city wants five new businesses in the Digital Corridor and four new businesses spawned from the Don Ryan Center by the end of 2018.
The redevelopment fund budget also includes $35,000 to complete wireless internet service in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park and $5,000 to co-sponsor a startup weekend event in Beaufort.
Replacing old vehicles and equipment
Beaufort Police requested $360,000 to replace nine vehicles. The department has 10 vehicles that are more than a decade old, Chief Matt Clancy said.
The fire department budget includes $150,000 for new vehicles.
New vehicles and equipment would be paid for with $656,560 in capital lease financing and another $350,000 from city funds.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments