This resident is keeping her fingers crossed with announcement of Margaritaville

Joyce Harding, a five-year resident of Hilton Head Lakes South, now known as Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head, has seen several changes to the development where her home is located. Harding was optimistic that empty lots in her neighborhood would remain as a custom-built homes when the development opens in 2018.
Drew Martin Staff video

