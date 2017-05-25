Beaufort shrimper brings damaged trawler home: ‘It’s life or death. It’s what we do’

If not for opening day, a shrimp fleet might have been spared the dings, bruises and brokenness the boats were nursing at a private dock on St. Helena Island on Thursday.

But opening day for a shrimper is a hallowed date.

South Carolina waters are open to trawling and those who make a living in white rubber boots are on the water.

Even when the weather this week churned up some of the nastiest conditions experienced fishermen had ever seen.

It was during a storm early Wednesday morning, in the dark more than a mile off of Pritchards Island, that the shrimp boat Gracie Belle was waiting for daylight and the 8 a.m. start of shrimp season. The boat and its crew wouldn’t make it to work, though all would be saved by the end of the day.

“On a normal day, we would have been on anchor up some river somewhere,” said Cameron Reaves, captain of the Palmetto Pride. “But it was opening day, so we were trying to make it.”

Reaves and his brother, Craig, own and operate Sea Eagle Market and before opening day had just celebrated the opening of the business’s working waterfront dock and retail store on St. Helena Island.

The dock needed product.

Pametto Pride was anchored about 500 yards from Gracie Belle overnight Wednesday. The boats had been shrimping offshore two days before moving in.

Reaves heard from his shipmates about 3 a.m. that the Gracie Belle’s mast had broken and an outrigger was in the water.

When he looked over the water in the darkness, he could tell the boat was tilted. Then the call from Gracie Belle’s crew came across the radio to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The shrimpers wanted to be rescued.

The Coast Guard helicopter found the 80-foot trawler using provided coordinates and flares fired by the crew. The aircraft brought the crew aboard two at a time, leaving once to refuel, Cameron said.

When the sun rose, Reaves anchored the Palmetto Pride inshore. His brother, Craig, was in Beaufort and scrambled to find a boat that could take the brothers out to Gracie Belle.

A Beaufort Water Search and Rescue boat brought Craig to the Palmetto Pride to pick up Cameron and his mate, Billy Barrett. The three men then rode out to Gracie Belle and made the harrowing transfer from the 23-foot cuddy cabin to the 80-foot trawler.

With a window of decent weather, they cut away the remaining rigging. Because it was low tide and not possible to access a favored inshore hole to ride out the worsening weather, Craig decided to take the boat offshore and up to St. Helena Sound, Gracie Belle’s home port.

But the waves got higher and the storm worse. When a squall hit, the men couldn’t see anything.

Without outriggers for balance, the trawler pitched from side to side.

“I’ve been doing it since I was a little boy. Yesterday was probably the first time in my life I actually thought that was it, that was probably going to be the end of it,” Barrett said. “It was nasty out there.”

When the weather laid and the tide rose, a fleet of about 15 boats, including Gracie Belle, sprinted inshore between Pritchards and St. Phillip’s islands. The Gracie Belle linked up with Palmetto Pride to return Cameron and the boats rode the creeks together back to Sea Eagle’s docks.

The Gracie Belle wasn’t the only boat to find trouble.

Other trawlers docked at Sea Eagle, including vessels from North Carolina and Georgia, suffered broken outriggers and tangled nets.

“People don’t understand what fishermen go through to put food on the table,” Craig said. “Pictures and videos don’t do it justice.

“There’s times it’s for real, life or death, and it’s what we do.”