twitter email Early Friday morning, Aug. 12, 2016, Wade Livingston, in his work as a reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette, was a fly on a wall as one of the people who makes Beaufort County Mosquito Control go, chief pilot Russ Appleton, took to the skies at the county airport in the agency's OV-10 Bronco for a round of combating the pests that carry West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis and Zika. Staff video Wade Livingston and Josh Mitelman

