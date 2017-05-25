Beaufort News

May 25, 2017 8:58 AM

Thursday morning single-vehicle crash outside Ridgeland leaves driver dead

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

The driver of a 2000 Dodge pickup truck is dead after a single-vehicle crash reported just after 5 a.m. Thursday near Ridgeland.

The driver was traveling southbound on Log Hall Road around 5:08 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The identification of the driver has not yet been released by the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry

Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry 0:47

Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry
What will the Beaufort Police Department's drone do? 2:06

What will the Beaufort Police Department's drone do?
Raw footage: Beaufort shrimpers rescued from the 1:32

Raw footage: Beaufort shrimpers rescued from the "Gracie Bell"

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos