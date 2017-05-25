Thursday morning single-vehicle crash outside Ridgeland leaves driver dead

The driver of a 2000 Dodge pickup truck is dead after a single-vehicle crash reported just after 5 a.m. Thursday near Ridgeland.
The driver was traveling southbound on Log Hall Road around 5:08 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The identification of the driver has not yet been released by the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
