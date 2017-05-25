A Shell Point man got up from his couch. Then a tree crashed through the roof.

A man got up from the couch of his home near Shell Point on Wednesday moments before a tree crashed through the roof and destroyed the piece of furniture.
The tree fell through the roof and on to the porch of the home on Bonaire Circle South, off Parris Island Gateway, about 2:30 p.m., a Burton Fire District news release said. The couple escaped and declined medical treatment.
Firefighters helped the residents retrieve belongings before the building was deemed too unstable to enter. The residents were connected to the American Red Cross.
