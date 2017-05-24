Raw footage: Beaufort shrimpers rescued from the "Gracie Bell"

In this video provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, an unidentifiable shrimper is hoisted up by a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter based out of Air Station Savannah. The crew rescued four boaters Wednesday after their 80-foot fishing vessel Gracie Bell, became disabled two miles east of Pritchards Island.
U.S. Coast Guard

Editor's Choice Videos