Raw footage: Beaufort shrimpers rescued from the "Gracie Bell"
In this video provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, an unidentifiable shrimper is hoisted up by a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter based out of Air Station Savannah. The crew rescued four boaters Wednesday after their 80-foot fishing vessel Gracie Bell, became disabled two miles east of Pritchards Island.
U.S. Coast Guard
More Videos
1:32
Raw footage: Beaufort shrimpers rescued from the "Gracie Bell"
0:47
Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry
2:06
What can the city of Beaufort's newest toy do?
0:36
Texting and driving: What you can and cannot do in South Carolina
0:47
Bluffton man literally drops in on opening ceremony at Wounded Heroes Golf Classic
0:52
Why you shouldn't shoot off store-expired boat flares
1:01
Watch as a fire spreads to a power pole at a Beaufort County farm
2:48
SC moms meet after life-saving transplant
1:01
An aerial tour of Hunting Island
1:04
How to avoid the parking crunch when Hunting Island State Park reopens
0:46
These two things could save your life on the water