Local students, with assistance from Beaufort County staff, recently planted fruit tree gardens at James J. Davis Early Childhood Center, St. Helena Elementary and Whale Branch Elementary.
Local students, with assistance from Beaufort County staff, recently planted fruit tree gardens at James J. Davis Early Childhood Center, St. Helena Elementary and Whale Branch Elementary. Beaufort County Submitted
Local students, with assistance from Beaufort County staff, recently planted fruit tree gardens at James J. Davis Early Childhood Center, St. Helena Elementary and Whale Branch Elementary. Beaufort County Submitted

Beaufort News

May 24, 2017 12:03 PM

Students at 3 Beaufort County schools plant fruit tree gardens

Staff reports

Local students, with assistance from Beaufort County staff, recently planted fruit tree gardens at three schools.

Eleven different varieties of apple and pear trees have been planted at James J. Davis Early Childhood Center, St. Helena Elementary and Whale Branch Elementary to provide fresh snacks and to help promote healthy food choices, according to a county news release.

Funding for the project came from grants and Ty Ty Nursery donated 30 trees for the project, the release said.

The gardens are expected to yield fruit this fall, according to the release.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry

Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry 0:47

Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry
Open house shines a light on Jasper County's new solar power boom 1:22

Open house shines a light on Jasper County's new solar power boom
Texting and driving: What you can and cannot do in South Carolina 0:36

Texting and driving: What you can and cannot do in South Carolina

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos