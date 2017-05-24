Students at 3 Beaufort County schools plant fruit tree gardens

Local students, with assistance from Beaufort County staff, recently planted fruit tree gardens at three schools.
Eleven different varieties of apple and pear trees have been planted at James J. Davis Early Childhood Center, St. Helena Elementary and Whale Branch Elementary to provide fresh snacks and to help promote healthy food choices, according to a county news release.
Funding for the project came from grants and Ty Ty Nursery donated 30 trees for the project, the release said.
The gardens are expected to yield fruit this fall, according to the release.
Comments