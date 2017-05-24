Eye in the sky: Beaufort police can watch you with this new gadget

The whirring sound you could hear soon on the Spanish Moss Trail might not be another passing bike, but a set of eyes in the sky.
Beaufort Police Department recently received a drone as a gift from the city’s information technology contractor, InterDev. The small aircraft is equipped with a camera and can fly about 2.5 miles, Beaufort Police Chief Matt Clancy said during a presentation Tuesday night. The pilot can watch via a smartphone attached to the handheld controls.
“They’re evolving very, very quickly,” Clancy said of the technology.
An officer has received training on federal regulations related to drones. The drone and its related equipment would have cost about $1,000.
The camera could be used to monitor the Spanish Moss Trail or to search for a missing person, but Clancy said police were still in the early stages of experimenting with the machine.
Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department also has plans for the device.
The drone could be used to plan for possible incidents at large buildings, deployed during search-and-rescue operations, or used to develop training materials, Chief Reece Bertholf said.
He eventually wants a drone capable of delivering a rescue line or small packages to someone who might be trapped in a remote spot, such as a marsh. In the future, drones could be used to deliver defibrillators to scenes of someone in cardiac arrest.
Instead of having many defibrillator units spread out on standby, “we can have a few that go where they are needed, when they are needed,” Bertholf said.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments