1 injured after 2 fires at the same Burton garage in 1 night

A woman was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after two fires at a Mroz Road garage Monday night, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
The two-story detached garage with living quarters on the upper level caught fire shortly before 11 p.m., according to the release. The woman who lived there was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
Around 2 a.m., another fire started on the outside of the garage in the opposite area of the original fire, according to the release.
The building was “heavily involved in flames” when firefighters arrived the first time and it was ultimately “heavily damaged,” according to the release.
“During the initial investigation, that nasty storm hit which really hampered the investigation and washed away quite a bit,” fire district spokesman Dan Byrne said on Tuesday.
The first fire is under investigation but has been deemed unintentional, he said.
The second fire is still under investigation, he said.
“There is no reason to suspect the fires were intentional at this time,” according to the report.
